National high school graduation exam 2023 to be officially started on June 27

The national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2022- 2023 will take place on June 27-30, announced by the Ministry of Education and Training on March 1.
The national high school graduation exam for the academic year 2022- 2023 will take place on June 27-30. (Photo: SGGP)

The exam format will remain the same as last year.

Students will come to examination sites to do procedures on June 27 and officially take four tests on June 28-29. June 30 is the backup test day.

The ministry has collected opinions from experts and the public and drafted an adjustment for the current examination regulations in order to strengthen the quality and effectiveness of the organization of the examination.

The Ministry of Training and Education has suggested provinces and cities enhance inspection and supervision to ensure the quality as well as safe and strict organization of the exam.

This year, candidates will continue to register for the exam online, said the ministry.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh

