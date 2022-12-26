National database should be completed in 2023: PM

2023 will be a year of forming, exploiting data to create new values, stated PM Pham Minh Chinh at yesterday's meeting about developing the application of population database for the national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period.



2023 will be a year of forming and exploiting data to create new values, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a meeting on December 25 to review one year of implementing a project on developing the application of population database, e-identification, and e-authentication for the national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030 (Project 06).

PM Chinh stressed that a shared national database should be completed in 2023.

At the same time, he pointed out a number of shortcomings in the work, including an incomplete digital infrastructure and a big gap between urban and rural areas.

He noted that Vietnam still has 266 hamlets and villages that have yet to access power and Internet services, asking relevant agencies to work together to ensure that these services are provided to all hamlets and villages within 2023, thus creating an equal development chance for all people and not leaving anyone behind.



The Government leader asked ministries, sectors and localities to further improve their awareness on the significance of digital transformation in the national socio-economic development strategy in the 2021-2030 period, while continuing to complete institutions and mechanisms to create a favourable legal corridor for national digital transformation.

He also urged acceleration of the updating, connectivity and sharing of digital platforms and databases, including connection of national and specialised databases with the Government's information and governance centre, along with completing the public service portal. Efforts should be focused on completing the online provision of 53 essential public services, and greater attention paid to personnel training for the work, he said.

The PM also assigned specific tasks to particular ministries and localities.

According to the National Committee on Digital Transformation, after one year of implementing Project 06, the awareness and behavior of digital transformation have been improved in all localities at all levels, while State management activities have generally switched to digital modes with many helpful products and services provided to the people and businesses.



In 2022, 16 important documents have been issued regarding digital transformation, including a national strategy on digital economic development until 2025 with a vision to 2030.

The speed of broadband Internet and mobile Internet has improved significantly, ranking 45th and 52nd in the world, and is higher than the world's average.

Currently, 48 out of 63 localities have operated their provincial smart monitoring and managing centres.

A population database has been set up, connected to 47 ministries, localities and State businesses, while more than 76 million chip-based ID cards have been issued, and nearly 2.6 million of e-ID accounts have been activated.

At the same time, the National Online Service Portal has provided nearly 4,400 public services at levels 3 and 4.

In the year, more than 12,000 cyber attacks were detected and handled, while more than 56% of Party and State agencies have applied standards on information security.

To date, 99% of all enterprises have paid their taxes online, while all operating businesses have used e-invoice.

In 2022, e-commerce contributed 7.5% to total retail revenue, while a strong rise was seen in the number of online shoppers and subscribers of Mobile Money, the committee reported.