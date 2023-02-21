National conference reviews operations of provincial people’s councils

A national conference kicked off in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on February 21 to review the operations of People’s Councils of provinces and centrally-run cities in 2022.

The conference had participation of representatives from the provincial/municipal People’s Councils nationwide.

The event was co-chaired by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong, Permanent NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Council Nguyen Xuan Ky.

In his opening remarks, Man said the conference aimed to evaluate the performance of the People’s Councils; and propose solutions to further improve the quality and efficiency of their operations in the coming time.

The event was hoped to enhance coordination and responsibility in the supervision and guidance of the NA Standing Committee towards the People's Councils.

Participants heard that the People's Councils have made great efforts and innovations in implementing statutory tasks in response to requirements in each locality; closely followed guidelines of the Party, policies, and laws of the State and concretised those into resolutions, mechanisms, policies, and practical, feasible and comprehensive measures, thus significantly contributing to the implementation of goals and tasks of each locality as well as the whole country in 2022.

The provincial-level People’s Councils have recorded positive changes in their supervisory activities, Man said, adding that the People's Councils have increasingly affirmed their role as State authorities that represent the people's will, aspirations, and rights to mastery.

Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Quang Ninh province Nguyen Xuan Ky briefed on the locality’s socio-economic development achievements in recent years, saying that the provincial People's Council always represents people from all walks of life, and its responsibility to serve the people.

For many consecutive years, Quang Ninh has led localities nationwide in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI); the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR), the People's Satisfaction Index and the Agency for the Service of State Administration Authorities (SIPAS), and the Public Administration Performance Index (PAPI). The results were significantly contributed by the People's Councils at all levels, he said.

The conference offered a good chance for Quang Ninh to learn from experience from other provinces and cities, and absorb valuable guidance from leaders of the Party and State, thus sketching out right decisions to keep the locality’s momentum of development in the coming time, Ky said.