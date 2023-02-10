National committee aims to reduce traffic accidents by 5-10 percent in 2023

The National Traffic Safety Committee yesterday hosted a launching ceremony for the traffic safety year 2023 themed “Respecting the law to build safe traffic culture”.

At the launching ceremony, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang said that the National Traffic Safety Committee set three targets comprising continuously raising awareness of obeying the law and building safe traffic culture; 5-10 percent reduction in traffic accidents; easing traffic congestion on main traffic axis, in key traffic hubs, in big cities and avoiding prolonged traffic congestion.

The National Traffic Safety Committee also proposed the ministries, agencies and localities strictly handle traffic safety violations; speed up investment projects upgrading, repairing and maintaining traffic infrastructure; strengthen technical safety assurance for vehicles; tighten management of traffic safety conditions for transportation business activities and so on.

On the same day, the National Traffic Safety Committee also organized a conference to implement the missions in 2023. At this conference, Minister Nguyen Van Thang proposed ministries, agencies and localities to pay attention to investment in information technology to manage and handle traffic violations.

Regarding tightening the registration of motor vehicles, Minister Nguyen Van Thang said that in the upcoming time, the Ministry of Transport will continue to authorize localities to implement this task; tighten inspection along with solutions related to people and applications of information technology.