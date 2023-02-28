National Assembly eager for experience sharing, exchange with Laos: leader

The Vietnamese National Assembly is willing to share and exchange experience with the Lao NA and to learn from the law-making body’s effective models to boost its operation, said Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue received Lao NA Vice Chairman Khambay Damlath in Hanoi on February 28.

Praising the Lao NA’s flexible responses in approving key decisions and amending laws to tackle the country’s difficulties, the top legislator expressed his belief that Laos will soon overcome challenges, gain prosperity, and boost its role in the international arena.

Damlath took the occasion to inform his host on his visit to Vietnam so far. He said he has held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Khac Dinh and paid working visits to Quang Nam, Da Nang, and Hanoi to exchange experiences regarding the organisation and operation of the People’s Council.

Hue briefed his guest on a host of matters in Vietnam, including specific local governance models currently applied, the instruction for and direction of the provincial level People’s Councils; and taking vote of confidence on officials holding positions elected or approved by the NA.