NA’s second extraordinary session opens

The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its second extraordinary session in Hanoi on January 5.

Before the opening ceremony, leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front and NA deputies paid a floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

After the opening remarks delivered by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung delivered a report, and Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Vu Hong Thanh a verification report on the National Master Plan for the 2021 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

Chairwoman of the legislature's Committee on Social Affairs Nguyen Thuy Anh is expected to deliver a report explaining, absorbing and revising the draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (amended).

Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan will report on the implementation of regulations in Resolution No. 30/2021/QH15 dated July 28, 2021, on policies on Covid-19 prevention and control; and another proposing the inclusion of a resolution on these policies and the continued use of certificates of circulation of medicines and medicinal ingredients which expired on January 1. Anh then will deliver a report verifying the Government’s one on this content.

During the opening sitting, the NA will also hear reports on supplementing the State budget estimate of foreign non-refundable aid in 2021, adjusting the budget estimate to ensure unused funds for regular operations of the General Department of Taxation and the General Department of Customs by the end of 2021, and adjusting refinancing plans of localities in 2022.

The opening session is being broadcast live on the national radio Voice of Vietnam (VOV1), national TV Vietnam Television (VTV1), and National Assembly TV channels.