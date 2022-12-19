NA Vice Chairman extends Christmas greetings to Catholics in Da Nang

Man wished Bishop of the Da Nang Diocese Joseph Dang Duc Ngan and other dignitaries and Catholics good health and a merry festival.Lauding their contributions to the fight against Covid-19 and the economic recovery, the official said the diocese of Da Nang and local Catholics have played an important role in social activities, especially by supporting the elderly, persons with disabilities and orphans. For his part, Joseph Dang Duc Ngan thanked the support of the Party, NA, State and front agencies and associations for the Catholic community, and praised them for their leadership during the pandemic. On behalf of the Party, NA, Government and leaders, Man also extended wishes and regards to Pastor Nguyen Quang Duc, head of the Vietnam Christian Mission, and dignitaries and followers, hailing their contributions to national construction and development.

He urged Pastor Nguyen Quang Duc and other dignitaries to continue encouraging followers to abide by the Party’s guidelines and State laws, and respond to emulation movements launched by the State.In reply, Pastor Nguyen Quang Duc said he and other dignitaries and followers will make greater efforts to lead good religious and secular lives.