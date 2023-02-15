NA Standing Committee concludes 20th session

Reviewing results of the three-day meeting, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the Standing Committee discussed the draft law on civil defense, the draft revised law on the protection of consumer rights, and the draft revised one on electronic transactions.

A resolution guiding the implementation of rules on NA sessions and another on the tasks, power, structure, and organization of the Secretariat under the Standing Committee was adopted.

The Standing Committee also gave opinions about a draft resolution on emulation and commendation of NA deputies, NA agencies, the bodies subordinate to the Standing Committee, as well as cadres and civil servants managed by the Standing Committee.

In addition, legislators decided to establish one city, two district-level towns, 34 wards, and 11 communal-level townships and adjust the boundary of some communal-level administrative units in 10 provinces.

This was a highly important step to perfect the organization of local administrations and also to implement the Politburo’s resolution on urban development, Hue noted.

The Standing Committee approved the Prime Minister’s proposal on the appointment and relief of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia, adopted a resolution of capital allocation for 129 tasks and projects in the socio-economic recovery and development program.

Participants also looked into a draft resolution on protection of personal data, a report on the NA’s settlement of people’s petitions in December 2022 and January 2023, and outcomes of the parliament’s second and third extraordinary sessions, according to the top legislator.

Chairman Hue requested that basing on the conclusions made at the meeting, relevant agencies need to complete draft resolutions and laws and prepare for upcoming activities, including a national conference reviewing the performance of provincial-level People’s Councils in 2022 and launching tasks for 2023, and the next sessions of the Standing Committee.