NA Standing Committee carries out foreign affairs for 2023

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 27 attended the NA Standing Committee’s conference to implement foreign affairs of the legislature in 2023.

Speaking at the event, NA Permanent Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man highlighted the need to continue strengthening cohesion and coordination with Party, State and people-to-people diplomacy, and bring into play parliamentary diplomacy in order to maximize synergy in implementing the country’s foreign policy to ensure national interests.

He proposed attaching importance to economic diplomacy for development, putting people and businesses at the center, and stepping up socio-economic recovery.

The legislative body should promote relations with other parliaments in a more intensive, substantive and effective manner, intensify multilateral parliamentary diplomacy, and enhance the role of the NA in multilateral cooperation mechanisms, and regional and international organizations.

Man also emphasized the importance of researching and consulting on perfecting the legal system to serve foreign affairs and international integration and focusing supervision on the implementation of international commitments and treaties to which Vietnam is a member, as well as international agreements that it has signed.

Attention should be paid to improving the effectiveness of external information work, and innovating and raising awareness about the role and importance of the work on the parliamentary diplomatic channel in response to the country's renewal requirements.

It is necessary to pay more attention to the training of personnel working in the diplomacy and foreign affairs sectors, added Man.