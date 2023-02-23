NA leader offers flowers, incenses to late General Vo Nguyen Giap

Under solemn atmosphere, Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong and his delegation offered flowers and incenses in memory of late General Vo Nguyen Giap who was an outstanding person of Quang Binh homeland having been associated with the revolutionary cause all his life, had many great contributions and merits to the independence and freedom of the nation and the longevity and development of the country.

On the occasion, the delegation also offered incenses to honor heroic martyrs at the martyr’s cemetery in Canh Duong Commune.

Besides, the delegation also visited and joined the report of the People’s Committee of Canh Duong Commune on the socio-economy development and required the local leaders to continue to promote the gained achievements in the past years and accompany the residents in the commune to continue to overcome difficulties to build a stronger homeland.