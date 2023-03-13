NA Chairman meets heads of diplomatic representative offices abroad

Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with chiefs of Vietnam’s diplomatic representative missions abroad for 2023-2026 term, in Hanoi on March 13.

The top legislator commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its efforts in personnel preparation for the overseas offices through training courses and working sessions with ministries, agencies and localities.

He acknowledged the diplomatic sector’s contributions to the country’s role, reputation and position in the international arena, which, vice versa, has facilitated the development of the sector.

The leader stressed the importance of the country's synergy strength to the diplomatic sector, and cited Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong as saying that the strength is formed by that of the nation and the era.

“We need to advance Vietnam’s diplomacy to contribute more to raising the country’s reputation, position and role in the international arena,” he emphasised, asking the mission chiefs to be fully aware of and well implement major tasks and orientations in external affairs as set in relevant resolutions and directions.

He said diplomatic channels, including that of the legislature, should be implemented concertedly, and urged the diplomats to step up the relations between the Vietnamese NA and its counterparts in the countries where they work, and play a more active role in building multilateralism mechanisms, including inter-parliamentary forums, contributing to maintaining peace, stability and development in the region and the world as well.

Hue highlighted the significance of Directive No. 15-CT/TW adopted by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on August 10, 2022 on economic diplomacy in service of national development by 2030, saying practical efficiency must be the top criterion in economic diplomacy.

Citizen protection and overseas Vietnamese affairs should be a regular task, he continued, asking the officials to well implement the Politburo’s Conclusion No. 12-KL/TW on overseas Vietnamese affairs in the new situation.

The top legislator suggested the diplomats learn from foreign countries’ experience in building law and the rule-of-law state, the legislature's supervision work and the prevention and handling of international trade disputes.

The leader assigned specific tasks to heads of missions in Europe, Africa, South Asia and Southeast Asia