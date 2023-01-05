NA adopts resolution on dismissal of two Deputy PMs

Lawmakers on January 5 passed a resolution with 476 out of 484 votes, or 95.97%, on the dismissal of two Deputy Prime Ministers from their position during the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s second extraordinary session.

Under the resolution, Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam are removed from the position of Deputy Prime Minister in the 2021-2026 tenure.

The resolution on the dismissal took effect the same day.

Also on January 5, the legislators passed a resolution with 96.99% of votes to terminate the title of 15th NA deputy of Pham Binh Minh (representing Ba Ria-Vung Tau province), and Le Minh Chuan (representing Quang Ninh province and former Chairman of the Council of Members of the Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industry Corporation (Vinacomin).