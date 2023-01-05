SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

National

NA adopts resolution on dismissal of two Deputy PMs

Lawmakers on January 5 passed a resolution with 476 out of 484 votes, or 95.97%, on the dismissal of two Deputy Prime Ministers from their position during the 15th National Assembly (NA)’s second extraordinary session.
NA adopts resolution on dismissal of two Deputy PMs ảnh 1

At the NA working session (Photo: VNA)

Under the resolution, Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam are removed from the position of Deputy Prime Minister in the 2021-2026 tenure.

The resolution on the dismissal took effect the same day.

Also on January 5, the legislators passed a resolution with 96.99% of votes to terminate the title of 15th NA deputy of Pham Binh Minh (representing Ba Ria-Vung Tau province), and Le Minh Chuan (representing Quang Ninh province and former Chairman of the Council of Members of the Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industry Corporation (Vinacomin).

Vietnamplus

Tags

Pham Binh Minh Vu Duc Dam dismissal of two Deputy PMs

Other news