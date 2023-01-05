NA adopts resolution on dismissal of two Deputy PMs

|
At the NA working session (Photo: VNA)
Under the resolution, Pham Binh Minh and Vu Duc Dam are removed from the position of Deputy Prime Minister in the 2021-2026 tenure.
The resolution on the dismissal took effect the same day.
Also on January 5, the legislators passed a resolution with 96.99% of votes to terminate the title of 15th NA deputy of Pham Binh Minh (representing Ba Ria-Vung Tau province), and Le Minh Chuan (representing Quang Ninh province and former Chairman of the Council of Members of the Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industry Corporation (Vinacomin).