MoT urges non-stop toll collection at airports

On February 22, the Ministry of Transport (MoT) announced that it had requested the Department for Roads of Vietnam to closely coordinate with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) in implementing non-stop toll collection (ETC) at airports across the country.

According to the MoT, after the Prime Minister issued Decision No. 19 on adjusting the process of managing, investing, and operating the ETC system, the ministry requested the Vietnam Road Administration to study the regulations and cooperate with ACV in implementing the investment in the ETC system, ensuring synchronization and interconnection during operation.

Currently, ACV has collaborated with partners to survey and develop plans for installing equipment and connecting the ETC system to vehicles entering airports managed and operated by the company. However, the company has not yet determined the time of piloting cashless toll collection and ETC at airports.