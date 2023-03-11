MoT to accelerate implementation of 27 transport projects

Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang yesterday required localities to soon complete the resettlement works and fulfill relevant procedures to promptly start works on 27 projects in 2023.

Accordingly, in the first quarter of the year, the Ministry of Transport started works on four projects including the Vinh – Nha Trang railway upgrade, the head office of the Ministry of Transport upgrade, the upgrade of the National Highway No.19 section through Gia Lia Province and upgrade of the train stations on the Northern railway routes.

In the second quarter of 2023, the Ministry of Transport sets to implement eight projects, including five key national ones which will be started works in advance on June 30 comprising Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway, Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway, Ring Road No.4 in the area of Hanoi, Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City.

In the third quarter, there will be six projects being set to start work and the Ministry of Transport shall implement the five projects in the fourth quarter.