MoT asks VEC to speed up construction of Ben Luc-Long Thanh Expressway

According to the MoT, the project implementation has not had any positive changes. Currently, some tasks have not been completed as directed by the ministry. Specifically, the adjustment of the project's investment policy has not been completed; the selection of new contractors for terminated contracts has not been carried out; construction was slow to deploy.

Therefore, the Ministry of Transport requests VEC to urgently work with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to promptly complete the appraisal to report to the Prime Minister for approval of the adjustment of the project's investment policy. At the same time, VEC needs to coordinate with the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the Ministry of Finance to finish the Government's draft resolution on arranging reciprocal capital for the project.

The MoT also asks VEC to promptly work with related units to complete the contractor selection procedures to soon implement the construction of bidding packages as planned. Currently, the bidding packages in the Eastern section are at risk of not being completed in 2023, and package J3 cannot be completed in Q3-2025.

According to the report of the Transport Construction Investment Management Authority under the MoT, by early March 2023, the Ben Luc - Long Thanh Expressway project has completed four out of 11 basic bidding packages. One package is under construction with an output of 67.63 percent, which is about 12.73 percent slower than the plan, and six bidding packages have not started.