More Vietnamese movies released in foreign markets

Film distributors are planning to release more Vietnamese movies in foreign markets.

Distributors of films “Muoi: Loi nguyen tro lai” (Muoi: The Curse Returns), “Nha ba Nu” (The House of No Man), “Chi chi em em 2” (Sister Sister 2), “578: Phat dan cua ke dien” (578 Magnum) have planned for a commercial release in different countries and regions over the world after theses films were domestically released.

According to Skyline Media - the movie unit which distributes Vietnamese movies to foreign markets, Muoi: The Curse Returns will be released in Thailand and Laos after the film was released in Taiwan (China), Australia and South Korea from February 23.

The film will be dubbed in Thai during the showtime specifically for these two markets. The premiere of the film Nha ba Nu (The House of No Man) in the US will be on March 3, in Australia and Singapore on March 9 and in Canada on March 10.

The movie distributor is also negotiating for release in New Zealand.

The Tet holiday movie Sister Sister 2 has just been released in big cities of Australia including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Hobart. In March, this movie will attend the Osaka Asian Film Festival (OAFF 2023) in Japan on March 12 and March 15.

The distributor of the film 578: Magnum also aims to conquer 62 international markets by 2023, especially difficult markets such as Italy, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, Slovakia, Israel, India, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Estonia, Greece, Denmark.

Also in March, “Chia khoa tram ty” ( A hundred billion key) will be released commercially on two online platforms comprising Amazon prime and 3388 Cine.