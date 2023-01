Rescue forces have been accelerating efforts to rescue the 10-year-old boy who has been trapped in a 35-meter-deep concrete pipe pit at the construction site of Roc Sen Bridge in Dong Thap Province’s Thanh Binh District for four days.

Throughout last night to about 8:00 a.m. on January 3, the rescue team used many supporting devices and means to perform wall pipe welding and put a 19 meter long steel pipe pile with a diameter of 1.5 meters underground outside the concrete pile where the boy is trapped.

Currently, the rescue forces still use many specialized equipment and means for rescue work to take the little boy out as soon as possible.