More than US$96 mln invested in bridge over Huong River

A ceremony to start work on the construction project of Nguyen Hoang Street and a bridge over Huong River which was held by the People’s Committee of Thua Thien-Hue Province this morning.

Attending the ceremony were Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, Deputy Head of the Central Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Lam, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Phung Khanh Tai and leaders of the Central and local authorities.

The project has an investment capital of more than VND2,281 billion (US$96 million) from the central and local budgets. Of which, more than 1,855 billion (US$78 million) is invested for its first phase.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the People's Committee of Thua Thien - Hue Province Nguyen Van Phuong said that the project is a part of the Ring Road 3 project, which is an arterial road heading to the city and connects two satellite towns of Huong Tra and Huong Thuy with Hue City.

The special traffic project is a step to implement the Prime Minister's policy on approving the general planning of Hue City to 2030 with a vision to 2050, creating a driving force and a highlight for the city’s western area.

After being put into exploitation, the project will contribute to completing the traffic network, preventing congestion and reducing traffic volume for National Highway 1A and routes through Hue city center. Additionally, the project will contribute to socio-economic development, tourism and services, improving people's living quality.