More night flights to be exploited during Tet holiday

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) yesterday said that 12 airports nationwide will increase flight frequency to meet the travel demand of passengers during the peak period of the Tet holiday.

The flight frequency increase will be performed from January 6 to February 5 (on the 15th day of the last lunar month – the 15th day of the first lunar month of 2023).

Accordingly, the night flights will be increased to 90 daily in Noi Bai International Airport, 35 in Vinh International Airport, 34 in Tho Xuan Airport, five in Chu Lai Airport, nine in Dong Hoi Airport and 22 in Cat Bi International Airport. The number of night flights will increase to six in Lien Khuong International Airport and Phu Cat Airport, two in Pleiku Airport, 34 in Da Nang International Airport, 29 in Phu Bai International Airport and three in Buon Ma Thuot Airport.

Particularly, Tan Son Nhat International Airport will supplement 98-night flights per day.

At the current time, the CAAV required the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to direct the airports to mobilize forces serving night flights to ensure safety and service quality. Besides, the CAAV also proposed the provinces and cities direct the Departments of Transport to require buses and taxis to perform their services at night to meet the travel demand of passengers.