More efforts needed to ensure social progress and justice: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 14 urged the labor, invalids and social sector to take stronger determination in 2023 to complete its tasks, towards spreading the spirit of kindness; accelerating human resources development.

Addressing a conference held by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to review the work of labor, people with meritorious services, and social security in 2022 and sketch out tasks in 2023, the PM praised the ministry for its efforts and contributions to the socio-economic development achievements of the country.

He said that the sector must always adapt, innovate, and promptly propose mechanisms, and policies related to institutions and coordination for better management.

The leader highlighted that social policies have been well performed and poverty reduction, child protection, and care, and gender equality promotion carried out comprehensively and effectively.

However, he also pointed out a number of shortcomings and limitations in the sector, and requested it to continue efforts to deal with them, stressing the ministry must perfect mechanisms and policies, thus creating a legal corridor and an open environment for people and businesses to easily access policies on labor, employment, and social security.

The sector and localities must ensure the effective and transparent implementation of policies towards people with meritorious services to the revolution, and mobilize all resources to take care of the lives of people with meritorious services, and do well the embellishment and upgrade of works dedicated to martyrs, the PM said.