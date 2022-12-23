More cold spells expected to hit north, northern central regions in early 2023

The northern and northern central regions are forecast to see more strong cold spells in the first two months of 2023, which will cause temperatures to plunge, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

The northern region and the provinces of Thanh Hoa and Nghe An will experience cold air from now until the end of 2022.

The northern mountain provinces will be affected by cold weather and are likely to see rain on December 28 and 29.

The average temperature across the country from January to March 2023 is forecast to be approximately the average over recent years.

The temperatures in the Central Highlands and the southern region are expected to be lower than the average by 0.5 degrees Celsius.

In February 2023, the temperature in the northern region is forecast to be higher than the average by 0.5 degrees Celsius.

Hoang Phuc Lam, Deputy Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said the total rainfall in the northern region from January to February 2023, is predicted to be lower than the average of many years by 5-15mm. While it is forecast to be higher by 10-30mm in the central and southern central regions.

The total rainfall in the Central Highlands and the southern region are also 5-20mm higher than the average.

Regions across the country will see the water level in rivers and streams changing slowly and tend to decrease in the first three months of 2023.

Water shortages are likely to appear in the northwest region during the dry season of 2023.

Regarding the tides, Lam said the southern coastal area will experience seven high tides from the second half of December 2022 to March 2023, with the first high tide from December 21-29.