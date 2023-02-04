MoIT acts in response to climate change

The Ministry of Industry and Trade recently issued the sector’s action plan on climate change response and green growth to 2030, with a vision to 2050.

Accordingly, the ministry considers climate change response an important and long-term task, and the achievement of the net zero emissions an opportunity to develop towards a low-carbon direction in accordance with national conditions and international trends.

Measures to respond to climate change will be included in strategies for the development of the industry and trade sector.

This move aims to ensure the flexible adaptation to short-, medium- and long-term impacts of climate change, as well as the sector’s stable development and growth. These actions will also minimise losses caused by natural disasters, and consequences of extreme weather and climate.

Under the plan, the ministry targets the proportion of renewable energy sources in the total primary energy supply to 15-20 percent by 2030 and to 25-30 percent by 2045. Greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity production sector are to be maintained at about 42 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent by 2050.

In addition, attention will be paid to promoting production and business models towards green growth. The focus will be on applying solutions for the economical and efficient exploitation and use of natural resources and energy. There is also an aim to apply digital technology and digital transformation, and developing infrastructure sustainability to improve growth quality, promote competitiveness and minimise negative impacts on the environment.