Ministry starts 12 construction projects in first day of new year

This morning, the Ministry of Transport and Communications cooperated with nine central and southwestern provinces to hold the groundbreaking ceremony of 12 projects under the investment project to build the North-South expressway in the East.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the 13th National Party Congress continued to identify building a synchronous infrastructure system as one of three strategic breakthroughs, in which priority is given to the development of a number of key national traffic projects. By 2030, 5,000km of highways must be built and the North-South expressway in the East must be completed by 2025.

From the above goal, the Government has determined that by 2025, localities must finish the construction of 3,000km of expressways. Currently, the Ministry of Transport has put into operation 1,417km, so the next time, the remaining 1,600km must be done.

In particular, the East North-South Expressway project approved by the National Assembly with a total length of 729km, divided into 12 independent component projects, including sections through Ha Tinh - Quang Tri with a length of 260.9km, the section through Quang Ngai – Nha Trang with the length of 352.06k and the 110.9km Can Tho – Ca Mau route. The preliminary total investment is about VND 146,990 billion. According to the approved plan, the project includes 25 bidding packages.

The project is allowed by the Government to apply specific mechanisms for implementation, such as applying the form of contractor appointment in 2022 and 2023 for consulting, construction and installation bidding packages related to the project and bidding packages for technical infrastructure relocation, bidding package for compensation, site clearance and resettlement.

Moreover, simultaneous implementation of a number of jobs related to compensation, support, and resettlement during the project preparation phase can be carried out at the same time.

Moreover, the implementation of procedures was allowed to be carried out simultaneously to shorten the time for survey, design, formulation, appraisal, and approval of investment projects and technical designs in order to soon start construction.

Mining licensing procedures were also simplified and project construction contractors were permitted to exploit mineral mines to use as construction materials and to increase capacity for sand mines being exploited in the Mekong Delta.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets and encourages people affected by the North-South expressway project.

Also on this morning of January 1, 2023, before the time to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of 12 component projects of the East North-South Expressway construction investment project phase 2, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited and met with households and authorities in Duc Hoa commune in the Central Province of Quang Ngai’s Mo Duc District to understand their thoughts, feelings about site clearance and resettlement for project implementation.

Roughly 367 households In Duc Hoa commune received money for site clearance to give premises for the North-South expressway project; 70 households had given up their land to the project. At the meeting with the Prime Minister, most of the local inhabitants expressed their advocacy for the project implementation.