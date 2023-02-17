Ministry requires to clarify responsibilities for Rach Mieu investment increase

The Ministry of Transport required to clarify the responsibilities of relevant units regarding the investment augmentation of the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge Investment and Construction Project connecting the two provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre.

The My Thuan Project Management Board had reported to the Ministry of Transport on the adjustment of investment policy for the Rach Mieu 2 Bridge Investment and Construction Project connecting two Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre. Of which, the My Thuan Project Management Board proposed to lift the total investment to VND6,358.82 billion (US$266 million), increasing VND1,83.69 billion (US$49.5 million) over the initial decision.

The main reason triggering the augmentation of investment is that site clearance costs have been increased in accordance with the current updated database of localities.

Accordingly, the site clearance cost in Tien Giang Province and Ben Tre Province has risen by VND827.17 billion (US$34.6 million) and VND356.52 billion (US$14.9 million), respectively, construction costs have increased by VND541.92 billion (US$22.6 million) and back-up costs have reduced by VND541.92 billion (US$22.6 million).

The Ministry of Transport required the My Thuan Project Management Board to review and clarify the responsibilities of collectives and individuals in submitting the pre-feasibility study report and feasibility study report leading to the augmentation of the project's investment, affecting the implementation progress.

Besides, the My Thuan Project Management Board is responsible for collaborating with localities to clarify the reason for the site clearance cost increase due to works volume, unit price and other reasons.

After that, the My Thuan Project Management Board has to complete documents related to the prefeasibility study report in accordance with current regulations to submit to the Ministry of Transport to implement the next steps.

The Rach Mieu 2 Bridge Project started work at the end of March, 2022 and it is expected to be completed after three years of construction commencement.