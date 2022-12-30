Ministries connected national land cover database, national population database

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Public Security have connected the national database on land with the national database on the population including 18 types of information.

The two ministries included information about land users, ownership of assets attached to land, land plot number, digital map sheet, address of the land lot, acreage of a land lot, type of housing; the name of the apartment building, floor area, ownership, housing grade and ownership period.

According to the leader of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, over the past time, 63/63 provinces and cities under the Central Government have built a land database. Up to now, the national database on land and the national database on population have been connected in 56/63 provinces and cities with 309 district-level units, and 4,267 commune-level units, covering an area of more than 24 million parcels of land. More and more database has been connected increasingly.

From this connection, the national population database has received 14,620 requests for authentication through the integrated and data-connected platform of the MONRE. The MONRE has guided and supported localities to implement online public service provision with the procedure ‘Registration of changes in land use rights and ownership of land-attached assets due to changes in the information on land use rights and ownership of land-attached assets of holder’. Changes include the name or legal entity document, identity document, and address in 50/63 provinces and cities.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has also coordinated with the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Public Security and the Vietnam Post Corporation to review and develop solutions to update and manage data on land, housing, digital addresses, and connections, authenticate with the national database on population serving the state management of land, housing, real estate transactions and handle administrative procedures of people and businesses that have land problems.

In 2023, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment will continue to promote the construction of a centralized and unified multi-purpose land information system, ensuring professional support for land management and administrative procedures to serve the people and businesses.