Minister directs tree planting and afforestation for wood furniture exports

In order to strengthen forest management and development, ensuring raw materials for exports of wooden furniture and forest products, Minister Le Minh Hoan signed a directive to launch tree planting and afforestation.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan yesterday signed Directive No. 8733 on organizing the ‘Eternal tree planting festival in gratitude to Uncle Ho’ on the occasion of the Lunar New Year and strengthening the management, protection, and forest development in 2023.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s figure, the export of wooden furniture and forest products has brought a turnover of about US$16.5 billion to the country in 2022.

According to a report of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, in 2022, despite facing many difficulties due to the impact of natural disasters, complicated fluctuations of the world market to the agro-forestry production, people's lives and exports and forest products, local inhabitants throughout the country have planted 245,000 ha of concentrated plantations and 122 million scattered trees, ensuring a stable supply of raw materials for the processing industry with an output of 31.5 million cubic meters of timber.

Subsequently, the export value of wood and forest products reached over US$16.5 billion, reaching 102 percent of the year plan and increasing 5 percent against 2021.

At the same time, the forest cover rate is stable at 42 percent, improving forest quality. In addition, there have been many positive changes in forest protection while there has been a reduction in violations of the law on forestry and in the damaged forest area; plus, revenue from forest environmental services reached over VND3,600 billion, this is an important and sustainable financial source for the forestry sector.

For sustainable development in forest protection for 2023, Minister Le Minh Hoan suggested localities launch the movement ‘Tet planting trees in forever gratitude to Uncle Ho’ on the occasion of the Lunar New Year in association with the implementation of management, forest protection, nature conservation and tree planting and afforestation from the beginning of 2023.

The Ministry requested to promote sustainable forest management and forest certification, developing non-timber forest products, medicinal plants under the forest canopy, biodiversity conservation, and development of forest environmental services.

Also, the Ministry asked the Forest Protection and Development Fund in provinces countrywide to collect enough money for forest environmental services in 2022 and disburse it to forest owners who are households and individuals participating in forest protection before the Lunar New Year.

Furthermore, in 2023, local administration should strictly take on management responsibilities in forest fire prevention and fighting as well as promote digital transformation and apply high technology to manage and protect forests for early detection of deforestation and forest fires.

Last but not least, responsible agencies should focus on speeding up the investigation and handling of key cases of deforestation and encroachment on forest land that have been detected by functional forces and reported by media agencies.