Military Region 7 extends Tet greetings to HCMC Administration

A delegation of the Military Region (MR) 7's leaders visited and extended Tet greetings to the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC on January 9.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hosted a reception for the delegation led by Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, Political Commissar of the Military Region 7.

The city’s Party Chief offered best wishes for a happy new year to soldiers and officers of the MR7. He highly appreciated the outstanding contribution of the MR7 to the country’s achievement, ensuring social security and order, and program on economic recovery and development of the city.

He proposed the MR7 strengthens cooperation with military units, ministries and departments of provinces and cities to carry out major tasks and pledged HCMC will always be ready to cooperate with the MR7.

He emphasized valuable lessons about the strength of the great national unity bloc and the efforts of the whole country to overcome difficulties and challenges to complete missions and achieve goals.

HCMC will implement the Politburo’s Resolution 31-NQ/TW on orientations and tasks for the development of HCMC by 2030, with a vision to 2045, and the Politburo’s Resolution 24 on socio-economic development, defense, and security of the Southeast region by 2030 with a vision to 2045. The MR7 and municipal administration need to continuously promote the dynamic, creative and responsible spirit to contribute to the development of the country and HCMC, he noted.