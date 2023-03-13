Metal Age relics unearthed at Hanoi’s Dong Dau hill

SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

A large number of artifacts dating back about 3,000 - 3,800 years belonging to the Metal Age have been unearthed during excavations at Dong Dau hill relic site in Hanoi’s Ba Vi outlying district, the Museum of Hanoi announced on March 13.
An excavation site on Dong Dau hill (Photo: VNA)

Although the excavated area is not large, archaeologists have found a diverse set of artifacts made from stone and bronze.

The stone objects include production tools such as axes, hammers, chisels, and jewelry.

Archaeologists have also unearthed around 5,000 pieces of pottery belonging to Phung Nguyen, Dong Dau, and Go Mun civilizations.

Dong Dau hill site is one of the important archaeological relic sites in Hanoi, making an important contribution to proving the presence, settlement, and development of the Metal Age in Hanoi.

At present, most of the archaeological relic sites of the Metal Age in Hanoi have disappeared due to the process of urbanization. The remainder of the sites includes Vuon Chuoi, Go Hen, and Dong Dau hill.

