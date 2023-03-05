Meritorious artist Vu Linh passes away at age of 65

Meritorious artist Vu Linh, known as the “king” of cai luong (reformed opera), passed away at his home at the age of 65 after many years of severe illness.

The artist's real name was Vo Van Ngoan who was born in December 1958.

Vu Linh has six siblings living in difficult circumstances.

By the age of 13, the artist studied singing at Van Phat school under the guidance of famous musician Van Vi.

In the 1990s, Vu Linh won numerous prestigious awards during his artistic career, notably the gold medal for " the Best Artist" at the national traditional music contest Tran Huu Trang.

In 1997, Vu Linh was granted the title of Meritorious artist.

Meritorious artist Vu Linh played over 400 videos of cai luong and music videos.

Vu Linh’s name was associated with famous pieces of cai luong such as Hon vong phu (The Rock of the Waiting Wife), Giu ao bui doi, Luong Son Ba- Chuc Anh Dai (The butterfly lovers) and so on.