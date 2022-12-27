Mekong Delta imports additional over 8 million liters of RON 95 gasoline

Nam Song Hau Trading Investing Petroleum Joint Stock Company (NSH Petro) said that the company has just imported 8.1 million liters of RON 95 gasoline.

Accordingly, on the same day, the ship NSH Singapore carrying a shipment of RON95 gasoline with a volume of 8.1 million liters from Malaysia docked at the Nam Song Hau petroleum depot in Tra Noc II Industrial Park, O Mon District of Can Tho City.

Accordingly, the NSH Petro will supply all of the RON 95 gasoline stations above to 67 stores and 550 agents in the Mekong Delta provinces and cities. The NHS Petro currently holds about 40 percent of the gasoline market in the Mekong Delta, of which some additional eight million liters of gasoline will contribute to ensuring the supply serving for production and consumption in the upcoming Lunar New Year's Eve.

In order to ensure the gasoline sources, it is expected that NSH Petro will continue to import additional three million liters and eight million liters of diesel oil from Dung Quat Refinery and Nghi Son Refinery, respectively.

Besides, NHS Petro said that the NSH Singapore vessel would continue to import 8.1 million liters of RON 95 gasoline from the Depot in January 2023 to ensure the supply source for the Mekong Delta region.

After a period of gasoline shortage along with the closure of gasoline stations due to low discounts, the petroleum market in the region is now in stable operation.

Deputy Director of the Can Tho City Market Management Department Nguyen Ngoc Hien said that nearly a hundred percent of gasoline stations in the city are now under sustainable operation. Besides, the supply, discount and commission for agents are adequate ensuring profit in business activities.