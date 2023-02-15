Mekong Delta farmers need support to sell king orange

Functional agencies in the Mekong Delta provinces of Vinh Long and Hau Giang are helping farmers find buyers for their king oranges as they are suffering exceptionally low prices because supply exceeds the market demands.



The head of the Division of Agriculture and Rural Development of Tra On District in Vinh Long Province informed that one serious challenge is a lack of experience among first-time orange farmers. Before the Tet holiday, the price of king oranges was at VND8,000-10,000 per kilo (US$0.34-0.42), but they refuse to sell their crops in hope for higher prices. However, after the wait, the oranges become overly ripe now, and thus enduring a price drop to only VND2,500-3,000 a kilo ($0.1).

Deputy Director of Vinh Long Province Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Van Liem reported that the surface area of orange orchards in his province reaches 17,000ha in 2022, a rise of nearly 3,000ha as opposed to 2 years before. Compared to the planning this is a 30-percent surplus, not to mention the cases of farmers in unsuitable lands still persisting to grow this fruit, and hence the state of supply exceeds the market demands now.

At present, around 50,000 tonnes of king oranges in the province are in need of consumption. The local authorities are cooperating with Vinh Long Province Farmers Association and related agencies to seek possible outputs for the unsold fruit and the upcoming harvested one.

Meanwhile, king oranges are also sold on the formal e-commerce websites of the Agriculture and Rural Development Departments of other provinces.

In Phung Hiep District of Hau Giang Province, the price of king orange is facing the same drop to only VND3,000 a kilo, yet wholesale buyers are nowhere to be seen. The Head of the Division of Agriculture and Rural Development of Phung Hiep District reported that the surface area of orange orchards in the district is nearly 2,900 ha now. Experienced farmers actively spread the planting of the crop in order to avoid harvesting all fruits at the same time, which easily leads to price drops.