Mekong Delta faces difficulties in labor export

497 laborers in Long An Province worked overseas in 2022, reaching 48.5 percent of the plan but the number of people who decided to join in labor export is still very low.

The Mekong Delta province strives to bring 1,000 laborers working overseas every year, including 350 workers with qualified and high working skills.



Last year, there were 515 workers under labor export in Can Tho.

Besides, the Department of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs of Dong Thap Province said that the whole province had over 1,700 laborers working overseas, reaching 118.6 percent of the plan and at the current times, over 1,400 workers are being trained and pending for working in foreign countries.

In 2023, the province set a target of bringing at least 1,500 laborers working overseas.

In Tra Vinh Province, the whole locality has brought nearly 3,500 laborers working in foreign countries, including nearly 1,400 female workers and nearly 600 Khmer ones. The province also supported workers to join in preferential loans for labor export.

In addition, the two provinces of An Giang and Kien Giang have around 700,000 to 800,000 laborers. However, in 2022 and the first two months of 2023, around 128 laborers are working overseas.

Director of the Labor Service Center of Kien Giang Province Nguyen Phi Hung said that each year the whole province had around 30 people being consulted and trained for labor export.



The province has a program of supporting training cost with an amount of around VND15.6 billion (US$661) per person and supports preferential loan for workers performing procedures. However, the number of laborers deciding to work overseas is still low.

Doctor Nguyen Van Phat, Principal of Kien Giang Medical College Nguyen Van Phat explained that the people in the Mekong Delta used to be closed with their parents and grandparents to take care of them and many parents in the region are concerned about the risk of working overseas.

Every year, many companies come to the localities of Kien Giang, An Giang and Hau Giang to introduce job opportunities overseas and perform free training sessions in foreign languages but the number of people who decided to join in labor export is still very low, added Doctor Nguyen Van Phat.