Medical workers in grassroots facilities receive increased allowance

According to the government’s latest decree, medical workers in grassroots facilities will receive an increased allowance.

The Government yesterday issued Decree 05/2023/ND-CP amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Government's Decree No. 56/2011/ND-CP stipulating the preferential allowance regime for civil servants and public employees working in public health facilities.

Accordingly, healthcare workers in preventive medicine and grassroots centers will receive a preferential professional allowance which applies from January 1, 2022 to the end of December 31, 2023.

The new allowance is applicable for regular employees who directly work as preventive medicine specialists including those working in border medical quarantine, or work as medical professionals at communes, wards, township health stations, regional polyclinics, maternity homes, and district health centers.

The Ministry of Finance and people's committees in provinces and cities are responsible for allocating funds according to budget management decentralization for implementation. The management, use and settlement of funds shall comply with the law on the state budget.

Previously, Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai also assigned the Ministry of Home Affairs to coordinate with the ministries of National Defense, Public Security, Health, Finance, Justice and relevant agencies to review current regulations on preferential professional allowances for medical staff in the armed forces.

The above-mentioned ministries and related agencies should study and propose the adjustment of preferential allowances according to occupations for preventive medicine and grassroots medical staff in the armed forces. The proposal should be sent to the Prime Minister before June 20, 2023.