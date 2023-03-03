Market falls for second day in a row

The loss was attributed to a stronger selling force and the outflow of foreign capital.

The market benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE) fell 12.84 points, or 1.24 percent, to 1,024.77 points.

It lost for the second day as risk-averse sentiment spread through the market.

On the southern market, 256 stocks inched down while 75 increased. Liquidity, however, improved with more than 447.7 million shares traded on HoSE, worth over VND7.2 trillion (US$304 million).

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, also ended the week lower, down 15.38 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,013.35 points.

Up to 26 stocks of the VN30 basket performed poorly, while only one added up and three ticker symbols were flat.

Data compiled by vietstock.vn showed that Vietcombank (VCB) was the leader of the downside on Friday, posting a loss of 2.47 percent in market capitalization.

It was followed by other influencers such as Masan Group (MSN) which was down 3.8 percent, BIDV (BID) which dipped 1.08 percent, VPBank (VPB) which lost 1.73 percent, and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) also down 2.2 percent.

Other pillar stocks posting great losses were Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Vietnam Rubber Group (VRE), FPT Corporation (FPT), and Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG). These stocks plummeted in a range of 1-2.23 percent.

Similarly, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HoSE) reported a decrease of 1.25 points to 204.89 points or a fall of 0.61 percent.

During the trading day, investors poured nearly VND1.1 trillion into the northern bourse, equal to a trading volume of over 67.7 million shares.

Also weighing on the sentiment, foreign investors continued to withdraw capital from the market. They sold a net value of VND119.53 billion on both main exchanges, of which they net sold VND126.53 billion on HoSE while buying a net value of VND7 billion on HNX.