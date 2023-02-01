Maritime economy to be boosted in northcentral and central coastal region

A national conference on the socio-economic development of the northcentral and central coastal region will be held on February 5, focusing on seeking measures to boost maritime economic growth for fast and sustainable development of the regions.

A national conference on the socio-economic development of the northcentral and central coastal region will be held on February 5, focusing on seeking measures to boost maritime economic growth for fast and sustainable development of the regions, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Huy Dong said at a press briefing in Hanoi on February 1.

Dong said that the conference aims to launch the Government’s action program to implement the Politburo’s Resolution 26-NQ/TW on the orientations for socio-economic development and security-defense protection of the region to 2030 with a vision to 2045, and attract investment to the region.

According to the official, the conference is also designed to call for the engagement of investors, domestic and foreign business associations and partners in major investment projects and programs in the region.

Deputy Minister Dong underlined that the event has a significant importance to the development of the region which has a special strategic role in economy, politics, culture, society, environment, defense, security and foreign relations of the country, especially the national strategy on the sustainable maritime economic development.

An investment promotion conference will be held in parallel with the event, aiming to mobilize resources for infrastructure development in the region and boost investment and business activities of the region. During the conference, an agreement on cooperation in sustainable development of the region is expected to be signed between the Ministry of Planning and Development (MPI) and development partners, along with a number of memoranda of understanding. Investment licenses will also be granted to domestic and foreign investors on the occasion.

According to the MPI, in the 2005-2020 period, the region posted an annual growth of 7.3 percent, higher than the country’s average, with the economic scale expanding 9.1 times in the 2004-2020 period.

However, Deputy Minister Dong pointed out a number of shortcomings in the region, including the ineffectiveness in exploiting maritime economic development potential.

Resolution 26 was released at a hope to turn the region into an area with dynamic, fast and sustainable development, which is strong in maritime economy.

By 2045, the region is expected to post rapid and sustainable development, hosting a number of major industrial, service and international cooperation centers on par with those in Asia, with modern coastal economic zones, a smart and sustainable coastal urban system, as well as a unique identity and good environmental protection.

In an action program to implement the resolution, the Government gave eight major solutions, including perfecting institutions and policies and promoting the development of regional connectivity, restructuring the regional economy, with greater attention on the development of the marine economy; boosting the growth of the urban system, especially the coastal urban system; and stepping up investment in regional socio-economic infrastructure, especially transport infrastructure.

It also underlined the need to effectively manage and exploit natural resources, especially maritime and forest resources, protect the environment, and improve resilience against natural disasters the adaptation to climate change.

The program includes 34 specific tasks and 11 transport infrastructure projects.