Many rare primate species discovered at Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Quang Binh Province, on December 22, said that through species classification at the Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve in Le Thuy and Quang Ninh districts of Quang Binh Province, the authorities detected eight primate species, including many rare species.

According to Mr. Bach Thanh Hai, Director of Dong Chau - Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve, eight primate species include Sunda slow loris, pygmy slow loris, stump-tailed macaque, northern pig-tailed macaque, rhesus macaque, northern white-cheeked gibbon, red-shanked douc, and Hatinh langur (photo).

Of these, two species are fully investigated, including the northern white-cheeked gibbon, with 103 troops of about 309 individuals; the red-shanked douc was recorded in 26 troops with 413 to 439 individuals. These two species are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).