Many old Party members of District 3, Hoc Mon District receive Party badges

This morning, Chairwoman of the City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le joined the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2023) and presented Party membership badges to old Party members in District 3.

Chairwoman of the City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le extended her encouragement, congratulation and wishes for good health and longevity to the Party members who received the Party badges this morning.

The city leader also hoped that the old Party members would continue to make contributions to the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City in general and District 3 in particular.

Speaking at the ceremony, District 3’s Party Committee Secretary Pham Thanh Kien said that 2023 is a pivotal year for accelerating and creating growth momentum in following years. For this reason, the District 3’s Party Committee Secretary noted that each party member, cadre and civil servant should change their thoughts, always maintain and well conduct communication tasks and provide information for the people accurately and timely.

Besides, the Party members are expected to create all the best conditions to effectively perform the tasks of socio-economic development and improve the quality of people’s lives in the district.

On this occasion, the District 3 Party Committee presented 109 Party membership badges to Party members, including eight 75-year Party membership badges, one 70-year badge, one 65-year badge, seven 60-year badges, twenty 55-year badges, eight 50-year badges, fifteen 45-year badges, forty-two 40-year badges and seven 30-year badges.

On the same day, the Party Committee of Hoc Mon District granted Party badges to 57 old Party members of the district under the witness of Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the Hoc Mon District Party Committee Tran Van Khuyen said that the ceremony of granting Party membership badges aimed to welcome the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2023).

In 2022, the Executive Board of the Hoc Mon District Party Committee well conducted its responsibility and concentrated on leadership, direction and achieved many positive results.

At the ceremony, the Party Committee of Hoc Mon District awarded the 65- year Party membership badge to one person, 60-year Party membership badges to three individuals, 55- year Party badges to 14 Party members, 50- year Party badges to three individuals, 45-year Party badges to seven people, 40- year Party badges to 19 individuals and 30- year Party badges to ten Party members.