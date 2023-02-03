Many large enterprises asked to invest in Khanh Hoa Province

The Management Board of Van Phong Economic Zone in Khanh Hoa Province said it would work with investors who have project proposals in the Nam Van Phong area and industrial parks from February 7 to 15.

Accordingly, the Management Board of Van Phong Economic Zone will meet Dong Phuong Petroleum Joint Stock Company, Stanvian Chemical Company, Stavian Land Company, Trung Nam Group, Sonadezi Joint Stock Company, Becamex IDC Corporation, SSI Joint Stock Company, Sinnec Joint Stock Company, and Saigon Newport Corporation.

It will also work with Novaland Group, Dat Tam Investment Joint Stock Company, FPT Joint Stock Company, and Flamingo Holding Group Joint Stock Company on projects in the fields of urban and tourism and discuss with SunGroup on projects in the fields of tourism, services, airport, and seaport.

Through contact with investors, the Management Board of Van Phong Economic Zone will grasp and study the needs of investors in the zoning process of functional zones in Van Phong Economic Zone and industrial parks in Khanh Hoa Province.

Regarding investment promotion in Khanh Hoa Province, the provincial People's Committee has sent a document to the Minister of Planning and Investment on the organization of a conference to announce plans approved by Prime Minister, introduce, and promote investment attraction in key projects of the province by 2025, with a vision to 2030.

Plans expected to be announced at the conference include the planning of Khanh Hoa Province for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050; the adjustment of the master planning of Nha Trang City to 2040; the adjustment of the master planning on the construction of Van Phong Economic Zone to 2040, with a vision to 2050, and the master planning of Cam Lam new urban area to 2045.