Maintenance centers of automobile business allowed to perform inspection



Accordingly, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha asked that the Public Security Ministry and the Transport Ministry devise feasible solutions to eliminate inadequacies and weaknesses at automobile registration centers without negatively affecting the registration process of people in need.

The Transport Ministry was requested to deliver instruction to greenlight eligible maintenance and repair centers of automobile manufacturers, traders, importers to perform vehicle inspection. Newly produced and unused imported motor vehicles are exempted from registration for the first time.

This Ministry was also asked to designate registrars and professional officers from other localities to automobile registration centers in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, along with overtime working schedules, in order to answer the high demands in these cities.

The Public Security Ministry was requested to categorize law violator groups, especially the masterminds, to apply corresponding punishments. From investigations of law-breaking activities in the registration field, it is essential to draw lessons to correct wrongdoings and properly perform the duty of state management units to citizens.

The Transport Ministry reported in the working session that 61 out of 281 automobile registration centers throughout the country have been forced to stop operation. 53 of them are for the sake of investigation while the rest are due to ineligibility according to Decree No.139/2018/ND-CP. Therefore, the operational ones can only answer 40-50 percent of the demands in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

In related news, Hanoi Transport Department yesterday said that it had proposed that the Transport Ministry urgently hold training classes and then assessments to issue certificate for eligible registrars to restore normal operation of registration centers as soon as possible.