Lost in yellow tangerine orchard in Central Highlands in early spring

SGGP
If you are a nature lover, you cannot miss the time from late December to March next year to go to Don Duong to behold beautiful and heavy yellow clusters of ripe mandarin oranges in the harvest season.
Doan Kien, Thu Huong, Thuy Doan

