Long Thanh International Airport project checked owing to dust pollution

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment issued a decision on checking compliance with the law on environmental protection to Airports Corporation of Vietnam, the investor of Long Thanh International Airport project for the first phase.

The inspection period will be extended within 15 days.

Previously, in December 2022, the Provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Dong Nai had proposed the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to involve in checking the compliance of legal regulations on environmental protection related to the Long Thanh International Airport construction investment project as the periodic air monitoring results from April to October 2022 showed dust pollution extending the standard level from 1.02 to 18.32 times.