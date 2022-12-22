Long Hoa Commune of Can Gio District recognized as safe zone commune

The People's Committee of Can Gio District, Ho Chi Minh City this morning held a ceremony to announce and receive the Prime Minister's decision on recognizing Long Hoa Commune as a safe zone commune of the Central.

A safe zone commune must meet the criteria for terrain, politics, military, socio-economy and population. It is a place where especially important events have taken place. It ensured safety for the Party's revolutionary leadership activities during the periods of the resistance wars against France and the US and witnessed strategic landmark decisions of the Party during the two wars.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Anh Duc suggested that the Party Committee, authorities and people of Long Hoa Commune should continue to promote the history and glorious tradition of the heroic homeland, solidarity to overcome all difficulties and challenges, well exploit potentials and advantages for Long Hoa Commune to achieve the set targets of socio-economic development, thereby contributing to improving the people's spiritual life and quality, preserving and promoting traditional cultural values, taking care of the development of education and training and so on.

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Can Gio District Le Minh Dung emphasized that the recognition will open a new opportunity for the commune to develop more and more.

Long Hoa Commune has a natural area of 13,257 hectares and 2,974 households with 11,451 people.

Previously, on September 29 of 2022, the Prime Minister promulgated Decision No. 1146/QD-TTg on the recognition of safe zone communes of the Central for 20 communes, wards and towns in Tan Phu, Can Gio, Nha Be and Binh Chanh suburban districts of Ho Chi Minh City during the resistance war against the US, including Long Hoa Commune of Can Gio District.