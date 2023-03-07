Long An Province encouraged to develop agritourism

Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan took a field trip on learning about typical new rural models and developing One Commune One Product (OCOP) in Long An Province on March 6.

Speaking at the working session, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Ut said that the province has delegated the province’s agricultural industry to focus on strengthening hi-tech applications in agriculture development associated with agricultural restructuring, creating favorable conditions for the development of ecotourism and agritourism.

Minister of Agricultural and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan asked Long An Province to promptly build breakthrough programs transforming the agricultural economy into an industrial economy, developing agricultural tourism and creating a playing ground to foster a love for agriculture among students.

The province currently has 77 products meeting OCOP standards, including 26 rated four-star and 51 rated three-star. These products focus on food, beverages, herbs, souvenir, and interior decoration groups.