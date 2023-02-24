Long An Province commits to forming favorable trading conditions

Long An Province People’s Committee yesterday held a meeting between its leaders and diplomatic agencies, associations and businesses for commercial boosting purposes in 2023.



Secretary of Long An Province Party Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his deep appreciation to all efforts of diplomatic agencies, organizations, associations, and enterprises for economic recovery and provincial growth last year.

He then asked for sensible proposals and measures from all participants to tackle current trading-related problems in the province so that businesses sited here could overcome their obstacles and develop more sustainably in a long term.

Finally, he committed that Long An Province is going to offer more favorable trading and investment conditions for enterprises to operate stably while ensuring their legitimate rights and interests as prescribed by law.

Concluding his speech, the provincial Secretary wished for a long-lasting relationship between Long An Province and its international partners for the sustainable growth, prosperity, and happiness of all related sides.



Consul General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in Ho Chi Minh City Kang Myeong Il informed that his country has become the second top investor in Long An Province, with over 200 projects and a total investment of US$940 million. In 2022 alone, RoK started 6 new projects with a total investment of $122 million.



In the meeting, land-related difficulties were voiced, including the one in Long Hau Industrial Park (Can Giuoc District). Other concerns were about policies and procedures to reduce domestic and industrial water use in industry parks, preferential policies for the supporting industry and parts manufacturing industry (the main concern of FDI businesses, especially RoK ones). With proper care from the local authorities, the two industries will become their key in the provincial industry sector in the future.