The Ministry of Transport said that the investment policy of some component projects under four key transport projects of localities has not been approved yet causing the lateness of the whole projects' progress.

Of these, the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway Project was required to complete the approval of the investment policy on January 20 of 2023. However, the investment policy of its component projects has not been approved so far.

The main reason is that the second component project travels through mountainous and rocky areas with a high risk of depression and landslide and the total investment is expected to lack around VND900 billion (US$38 million). Therefore, the Ministry of Transport is working with the two provinces of Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak to balance and adjust the total investment without exceeding the approved investment benchmark.

As for the Ring Road No.3 project in Ho Chi Minh City, the province of Dong Nai has not approved its component projects managed by the locality due to slow implementation on submitting the environmental impact report. As for Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang Expressway Project, the province of An Giang has not approved the first component project due to prolonged assessment.

The Ministry of Transport required the People’s Committee of An Giang to complete the project approval in February 2023.

As for the Ring Road No.4 project in the capital city of Hanoi, the approval of component projects of parallel roads, compensation and resettlement have not been implemented in the localities of Hung Yen, Bac Ninh and Hanoi.

The Ministry of Transport consulted the Government on directing relevant ministries, agencies, units and localities to soon complete the investment approval to implement the projects as scheduled.