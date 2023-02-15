Localities need to resolve obstacles in national target programs’ implementation

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang yesterday had a working session with leaders of Mekong Delta localities on the implementation of the National Target Programs in Soc Trang Province.

Leaders of central ministries, departments and representatives of 13 Mekong Delta provinces and cities joined the event.

By the end of 2022, the Mekong Delta localities have disbursed more than VND1,350 billion (US$57 million), reaching 58.81 percent of the plan and 21.08 percent higher than the national average.

Besides, the localities achieved a disbursement rate of 100 percent of local budget capital.



Accordingly, the Mekong Delta provinces and cities will be allocated a total capital of more than VND2,232 billion (US$94 million) from the state budget to conduct three national target programs this year.

The budget allocated for implementing three national target programs, comprising socio-economic development in ethnic minority areas, building new rural areas and sustainable poverty reduction in the Mekong Delta region in the 2021-25 period, has reached more than VND8,790 billion (US$370 million), accounting for 8.79 percent of the whole country.

In 2022, the total state budget capital spent on the Mekong Delta was more than VND3,279 billion (US$138 million), including development investment capital of VND2,285 billion (US$96 million) and non-business capital of VND1,077 billion (US$45 million).

In addition, 13 provinces and cities of the Mekong Delta allocated more than VND3,542 billion (US$149 million) from the local budget for the implementation of three national target programs.

At the working session, the delegates shared difficulties and obstacles in the implementation process of national target programs such as the promulgation of legal documents and instruction documents, consistency in papers and documents of some contents, detailed instruction shortage in some contents, targets and criteria being not suitable with each locality, some problems on procedures to implement, the poor capacity of local leaders and so on.

Speaking at the working session, Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang grasped the current problems in the localities and required to overcome limitations on capital disbursement, the status of document debt of localities, and the issue that 5 out of 13 localities have not yet allocated capital in 2023.

Especially, the localities need to focus on capital in the necessary, essential projects to promote the efficiency of investment capital.

On the same day, the Deputy PM had an inspection and working session at My Xuyen District of Soc Trang Province on the implementation process of the National Target Programs, and visited and presented gifts to teachers and pupils at Tham Don 3 Primary School in Tham Don Commune of My Xuyen District.