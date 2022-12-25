Localities exert efforts in stimulating tourism demand

Many localities across the country are making every effort to promote their tourism potential to international markets while stimulating domestic demand in the coming time, with the aim of capitalising on the travel season at the year's end.

According to the Department of Tourism of the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh, after the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17), the locality welcomed large groups of foreign visitors from the Republic of Korea, Malaysia and France.

This is considered an important step for Quang Ninh to continue implementing concerted solutions towards realizing its goal of serving 11.5-12 million visitors in 2022.

Director of the department Pham Ngoc Thuy said Quang Ninh will strive to increase the effectiveness of tourism connections with other localities, especially those in the south, and further exploit international markets that are showing signs of stable growth such as the RoK, Japan and India.

The locality will organize more activities in the year-end season to attract visitors, while holding tourism promotion events in the target countries, aiming to open direct air routes from Van Don international airport to these markets.

The central city of Da Nang recently hosted the Vietnam International Travel Mart, featuring around 350 booths, including 50 of foreign firms. It attracted 2,000 domestic and foreign enterprises, and 30,000 visitors.

The municipal authorities have also organized many promotion events in Europe, the RoK, Singapore, India and Japan, towards restoring international air routes from the countries to Da Nang.

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the capital city welcomed over 17 million visitors in the first 11 months of 2022, five times higher than the figure reported in the same period the previous year.

Notably, the Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival, which took place from December 2-4, attracted over 30,000 visitors. The department plans to coordinate with related units to make the festival an annual event to attract more tourists to the city.

Meanwhile, the Department of Tourism of the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang reported that the locality received more than 7 million visitors in the last 11 months, raking in nearly VND9.67 trillion (over US$407.8 million) in revenue, exceeding the target by 24.8 percent.

Phu Quoc city alone welcomed over 4.7 million visitors, including 191,700 foreign arrivals.

According to Nguyen Quoc Ky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of giant tour operator Vietravel Holdings, it is necessary to accelerate the full resumption of air routes, open tourism promotion offices abroad, and ensure the quality and quantity of human resources for the tourism sector, thus developing the industry into a spearhead economic sector of the country.