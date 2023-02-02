Localities asked to inspect, trace alcohol origin to prevent methanol toxicity

Localities were proposed to collaborate with functional forces in strengthening food safety inspection at alcohol production and trading establishments amid surge of methanol poisoning cases at the beginning of the year.

According to the proposal of the Vietnam Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Health, the Departments of Health of localities and Food Safety Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang City and Bac Ninh Province were assigned to direct the functional forces to strengthen the monitoring and soon detect the suspected cases of alcohol poisoning and methanol toxicity, especially those having alcoholism.

Moreover, the functional agencies should strengthen inspection and regularly monitor food safety at alcohol production and trading establishments, especially hand-made alcohol production households to timely prevent disqualified, unsafe alcoholic liquid with unclear origin causing a health risk to customers.

In addition, the units should pay attention to propagandizing and giving guidance to residents to avoid using strange animals and plants of unknown species to soak in drinking wine and not to drink alcohol of unknown origin in the market.

During the recent Lunar New Year's Eve, the Anti-toxicity Center of Bach Mai Hospital received around 30 cases of alcohol poisoning with the blood alcohol concentration many times higher than limit.