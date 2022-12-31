Live link-up art program welcoming New Year to be held in Hanoi, Phuc Quoc

A live link-up art program welcoming the New Year will take place in Hanoi and Phu Quoc City in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang at 10 pm on December 31.

The event themed “The journey of happiness” will introduce to the audience reports featuring a comprehensive view of the country in 2022 and positive signs of economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Emcees of the link-up program, Duc Bao and Thuy Linh at Quan Ngua Stadium in Hanoi, Danh Tung and My Lan in Phu Quoc, and Son Lam in Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi will be hosts of exchanges with young people who made outstanding contributions to the community last year.

Audiences will have an opportunity to meet Ho Hoang Liem who has spent 12 years of organizing free screenings and collecting nearly 10,000 sweaters for children of remote mountainous areas, helping people in flooded provinces and organizing Zero Dong markets for the poor; Hoang Van Trung, a winner of the ASEAN Plus Youth Volunteer Award 2022; and teacher Do Thuy Quyen who is regarded as the second mother of children of the Mong ethnic minority group in Suoi Giang mountainous commune in Yen Bai Province’s Van Chan District.

The program which is scheduled to take place in Hanoi attracts popular artists, namely My Linh, Duc Tuan, Trong Hieu, Lan Nha, Nguyen Ha, Trung Quan Idol, Dao To Loan, Pham Anh Khoa, the Buc Tuong, the Dalab and more.

Meanwhile, the event to be held in Phu Quoc will see the participation of Tung Duong, Van Mai Huong, Ngoc Mai, Bui Lan Huong, Hoang Ton, the Oplus and others.