Yellow apricot tree sold at US$176,000

The over 50-year-old yellow apricot tree was sold at a price of over VND4 billion (US$176,000).

According to Mr. Bang, the yellow apricot tree is from Thanh Hoa District, Long An Province. The tree has its trunk diameter of over one meter, its branches creating beautiful and natural shape, its foliage spreading proportionally in four directions. Besides, the five-meter-high tree has seven main branches with many small ones.

Recently, Mr. Bang showed the yellow apricot tree at a flower spring market of Lunar New Year 2022 in Long Xuyen City, An Giang Province and a visitor decided to buy it with a price of VND4 billion (US$176,000). The apricot tree’s new owner is ready for selling it at a new price of VND8 billion (US$353,000).Some plants lovers in An Giang Province identified that this was the first time in the Tet holiday a yellow apricot tree priced at VND4 billion (US$176,000).

By Quoc Binh – Translated by Huyen Huong